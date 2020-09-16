The End of an Era: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ending After 20 Seasons

After 20 drama-filled seasons, spanning 14 long years, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is coming to a surprising end. The cast made this announcement out of the blue on Tuesday, Sept. 8–shocking many fans in the process. “KUWTK” will now join the likes of “Jersey Shore” and “The Simple Life,” being remembered as hilariously pivotal shows that shaped pop culture in the early 2000s.

First making its debut in 2007, “KUWTK” has been around for a large part of my life. Though I would never call myself a die hard fan, as I can only account to watching the show a handful of times, The Kardashian-Jenner family are kind of hard to miss. By inviting viewers into their homes and lives they have created a brand and fan base that will live with them forever. Enjoy them or despise them, it can’t be denied that the Kardashian-Jenner family are some of the most recognizable people in the world today. They did this not only through their show, but also by branching out into their own separate endeavours. In the 14 years since creating the show, each member of their family has made their mark in some way. Whether it be modeling, making cameos in music videos, or starting a fashion line, each family member has found their niche and dominated it.

Despite rumours of the show's cancellation or growing tension because of Kanye’s presidential run, the family is keeping a united front. In their official statement, they made it clear that the show's end was a decision everyone agreed on. No matter the rumors circulating about the show's end, the fact still remains that come 2021, the show will be no more. Even with the show's end, it is unlikely that this is the last any of us will see of the Kardashian-Jenner family.