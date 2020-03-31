Dreaming of Selena: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez’s Legacy 25 Years Later

“Always believe that the impossible is always possible.” Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

When Selena is mentioned, red lips and bangs come to mind, along with the butt — yes, the butt. And don’t deny it — you’ve grabbed the scissors and cut your own bangs at some point, hoping to look good as the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” singer, and you’ve performed the “washing machine” in front of your mirror. No? Okay, maybe that was just me.

Growing up in a Mexican-American household, Selena was taught at an early age. The Texas native was often played during our Saturday morning cleaning — Latinx folks, you know exactly what I mean — or experienced through her biopic “Selena” (1997).

Personally, I fell in love with Selena at an early age because she was the first celebrity I saw myself in due to our matching backgrounds, languages and darker features, and I believe that’s why Selena resonates with so many. She was a successful, Mexican-American woman who broke barriers, teaching many young Latinx children to do the same.

But in learning about her life, listening to her iconic tunes like “Como La Flor” and “Baila Esta Cumbia” and quoting “Anything for Selenas,” came learning about her untimely death on March 31, 1995; Selena was murdered by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was only 23-years-old.

Whatever your Selena memory may be, or even if you have little knowledge or are just learning about her today, Selena has lived on in many hearts, reigning today as a Latinx cultural staple and inspiring those during and after her time — even 25 years later. Check out the ways Selena’s legacy has been remembered through the years below.

“Selena” (1997)

On March 21, 1997, a biographical drama on Selena’s life, starring up-and-comer Jennifer Lopez as Selena, came to theaters; “Selena” shared her life story, starting from her father’s beginning as Doo-wop singer in the 60s to their struggles in the 70s and 80s, and her successes and ultimate death in the 90s.

The Quintanilla family joined the film’s team as producers, giving advice on the film’s direction for accuracy and authenticity. The family mentored and shared numerous mementos and rare footage of the singer with Lopez, helping her understand Selena and her mannerisms and personality. Lopez even slept in Selena’s bed and moved in with Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, while preparing for her role.

Not only did “Selena” share Selena’s story with millions, but it also shined a light on Latinx culture and struggles within the community; some themes tackled in “Selena” were the male-dominated Tejano music industry, generational differences between parents and their children and having to be “twice as perfect” by adhering and assimilating to two different cultures.

“We have to be more Mexican than the Mexicans and more American than the Americans, both at the same time! It's exhausting,” said Edward James Olmos as Abraham Quintanilla Jr. in “Selena.”

Feel like binge-watching the film? Don’t forget your bustier and medium pizza — double pepperoni preferred.

“Selena¡Vive!” (2005)

For Selena’s tenth year anniversary, the Quintanillas and Spanish language network, Univision, televised a benefit concert in Houston, Texas on April 7, 2005.

Hosted by Chilean television host Don Francisco, the star-studded concert included an introduction by Jennifer Lopez and Selena covers by Thalia, Pepe Aguilar, Paulina Rubio, Gloria Estefan, A.B. Quintanilla with the Kumbia Kings and more; each musician gave their own rendition and interpretation of their respective Selena hit, marrying their musical stylings and hers for 70,000 in attendance plus television viewers.

According to SelenaForever.com, the concert became “the highest rated and most viewed Spanish-language TV special ever,” showing her great impact — even 10 years later.

Catch “Selena¡Vive!” on Youtube. Grab the tissues, though; some of the covers and messages are tearjerks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo96m8vzVhU

“To Selena, with Love” by Chris Pérez

On April 2, 1992, Selena married her lead guitarist, Chris Pérez; the two twenty-somethings spent the next three years touring with Selena y Los Dinos and planned to have children in their near future; however, Selena passed away before their dreams came true, only two days before their third year anniversary.

On March 6, 2012, Pérez published “To Selena, with Love,” a memoir about his relationship and marriage with Selena; his book grants fans some insight into beloved and personal moments and the days leading to her death.

“Selena loved as hard as she lived. We loved her in return—her family, her friends, her fans, and me, her husband, who felt like the luckiest man alive every time Selena said my name. This book is for her,” said Chris Pérez in “To Selena, with Love.”

Take some time out of your social distancing days and grab your copy of “To Selena, with Love” by Chris Pérez on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Selena-Love-Commemorative-Chris-Perez

MAC Cosmetics and Selena La Reina

In 2015, Selena superfan Patty Rodriguez created a petition, asking for MAC Cosmetics to release a Selena for MAC makeup line — and MAC listened. On October 6, 2016, MAC delivered with Selena-themed makeup line, which was packaged in her favorite color, purple. The makeup line featured lipsticks, eyeshadows, a bronzer and blush duo, lip gloss, eyeliner, mascara and brush — all named after songs or Selena-related titles. The makeup line sold out instantly.

“You asked, we listened! Our best-selling Selena collection finally has a sequel. A limited-edition line-up celebrating 25 years of the Queen of Tejano Music’s legacy is coming soon,” states MAC’s website.

It was recently announced that MAC is collaborating with her sister, Suzette Quintanilla again for a new makeup line titled “Selena La Reina,” which is set to be released this April.

Little has been said about the new collection, but Quintanilla shared that the packaging will be inspired by Selena’s “iconic rhinestone bra” on the MAC website.

MAC Cosmetics have shared two products from the new collection: “Selena La Reina,” a “rich gold pearlescent liquid-powder highlighter,” and “Get Kissed by a Rose,” a bubblegum pink, bestseller gloss from the first collaboration.

“Selena: The Series”(2020) on Netflix

A biographical drama series based on Selena’s life is set to be released on Netflix’s streaming service sometime in 2020, leaving many with anticipation but with little information on the upcoming two-parter (first 10 episodes will be released this year).

“As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music,” states Netflix’s synopsis.

On December 11, 2018 @selenanetflix’s official Instagram released a teaser, only showing an illustration of her “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” lyrics, the singer's signature with the words “the series” below it and audio of chanting fans.

“[Selena’s] incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selenanetflix was developed alongside and will be executive produced by the Quintanilla family,” stated the post.

On November 12, 2019 — almost a year later — @selenanetflix released a new teaser, showing Christian Serratos (“Walking Dead” and “Twilight”) as Selena in her iconic, purple jumpsuit, red lips and bangs, singing “Como La Flor.” Young Selena and her parents are also briefly introduced.

Written by Moisés Zamora and directed by Hiromi Kamata, the series will star Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena, Ricardo Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) as Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Jesse Posey as Chris Pérez.

Feeling “muy excited” about “Selena: The Series”? Follow @selenanetflix on Instagram and @selena_netlfix on Twitter for updates, and check out their most recent teaser below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2SfijID-BI

As I reach my 23rd birthday, I often think of Selena and her legacy, wondering what would have been if she were still here with us; through her fashion sense — catch me sporting a red lip and red nails almost always— her admirable work ethic and love for education, Selena has always served as an inspiration, and as a reminder that the “impossible is always possible.”

Celebrate her legacy by streaming her tunes and dancing to a little cumbia today.