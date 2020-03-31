10 Things To Do While Practicing Social Distancing

COVID-19 got you down? Feeling unmotivated after being sent home from school? Not able to go outside for long periods of time or hang out with friends? Me, too. Here are some ways I've been keeping busy while social distancing.

Read the Book You've Always Been Interested In: This is a great time to read the book you always meant to read but always made excuses as to why you couldn't. Reading is a great way to keep your mind stimulated while sitting at home for extended periods of time. It's also a great way to seem more educated and shock your parents.

Make Your Way Through the List of Movies and Shows People Have Told You to Watch: We all have shows and movies we have been told we simply MUST watch, so why not try to make a dent in the list while you have the time? Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime and HBO GO are just a few streaming services you can check out.

Try out the Recipes You Have Saved on Pinterest: Anyone who has a Pinterest has seen at least one recipe they were somewhat intrigued about, and now is the perfect time to to try them out. Worst-case scenario, it doesn't taste good, but best-case scenario, you now have something to snack on while reading or watching shows.

Do Some At-Home Workouts or Go for a Walk Around Your Neighborhood: Doing at-home workouts is a great way to get your blood pumping when you start to feel restless. Taking a walk outside and getting some much needed air and sunlight in the process is also a great way to do this.

Reorganize or Redecorate Your Room: Now is the perfect time to clean and reorganize your space, especially since most of us are now primarily confined to it. Making small changes to the space you are in can contribute to making you feel more comfortable in that space.

Discover New Music: Finding new artists is a great way to spice up your daily life in an easy but big way. New music can give you a sense of change in this relatively boring time.

Self-care: Whether self-care means doing face masks or dyeing your hair, do whatever you need to do to unwind in this stressful climate.

Pick up a New Skill: Much like number 7, this can vary from person to person. Whether it's sewing or learning how to ride a bike, now is a great time to pick up some new skills to pass the time.

Sleep and Meditate: More than anything, now is a time to take care of yourself. Do not feel pressured to be overly productive. If you need to sleep, then do that. Meditation and sleep are great ways to unwind.