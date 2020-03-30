10 Great Movies to Watch While Stuck at Home

In these uncertain times of COVID-19, many people are left stressed and with an abundance of time on their hands. With these 10 movies, you will not only fill some time but also get your mind off of all of the hectic craze.
- Donnie Darko: This twisted and dark film takes place in 1988 and centers around a young Jake Gyllenhaal essentially losing his mind. It’s full of meaning and is certain to leave you with more questions at the end than you began with.
- Stand By Me: There are so many wonderful things to be said about this movie. A gang of kids, a dead body and an intense pie-eating contest? It has everything necessary for a great film. It’s as classic as it is heartwarming, and it’s the perfect movie to cuddle up with.
- Booksmart: Known as the “'female 'Superbad,'” this movie showcases two whip-smart seniors on their last night of high school, determined to go to at least one party before graduating. It's the perfect coming-of-age film that’s sure to provide lots of laughs.
- Mid90s: Written and directed by Jonah Hill, this movie takes a look into the daily lives of a crew of skateboarding teenagers in — you guessed it — the mid-90s. It’s raw and real and will make you feel nostalgic for an era you may not have even lived through.
- Slumdog Millionaire: On the Indian version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” a young Dev Patel answers every question correctly and is thus accused of cheating. As he recounts his life, he is able to prove how he knows the answers to them all. As a Best Picture Academy Award winner, it’s a good one that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
- Knives Out: "Knives Out" is a recent mystery hit. Centered around a family’s murdered father, they search for answers anywhere they can, tearing each other apart in the process. It’s a fun watch and challenges you to figure out each clue.
- Little Miss Sunshine: Oh, the beauty of a dysfunctional family. In this movie, a family takes a long and disjointed road trip for the youngest to achieve her beauty pageant dreams. It’s dark and witty, and helps restore your faith in people just a bit more.
- Bicycle Thieves: The only foreign film of this list, "Bicycle Thieves" is the highlight of Italian neorealism. Its glimpse into the reality of a working class Italian is in many ways gorgeous and heartbreaking. This film proves that even unhappy endings can lead to an incredible movie.
- The Truman Show: An essential for anyone staying home, this movie will definitely make you question your entire world. It’s a show better left without any explanation, so hop into it and let it wash over you.
- Apocalypse Now!: Watching a movie about the Vietnam War may seem like the opposite of a fun time right now, but "Apocalypse Now!" is unlike any other war movie. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, it follows the journey of a Captain set to find a Colonel gone rogue in the jungles of Vietnam. It’s a long watch that’s well worth it.